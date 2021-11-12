Fire Fully Engulfs Long Island Residence, Damages Neighboring House, Police Say

Dozens of firefighters worked overnight to extinguish a fire that broke out and fully engulfed a Long Island home.

First responders in Nassau County responded to a Bayview Avenue home in Wantagh shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, where there was a report of a home fully engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, police said that the residents had already safely evacuated the home.

Crews from the Wantagh Fire Department and Massapequa Fire Department worked to quickly extinguish the fire, with five trucks and 35 firefighters responding to the scene.

The heat from the fire also damaged a neighboring home before firefighters could knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Nassau County Police Arson and Bomb Squad and Fire Marshals responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Officials said that the fire is not deemed suspicious and no criminality is expected following the initial investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.