Fire Breaks Out At Suffolk County Home

Kathy Reakes
Setauket Fire Department
Setauket Fire Department Photo Credit: Setauket Fire Department/Facebook

Firefighters battled a house fire on Long Island in which no one was injured.

The fire broke out around 7:40 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, on Huyler Court in Setauket, said the Suffolk County Police.

Firefighters, who found flames at the front door and in the basement, were able to put out the fire within a short time, officials said. 

Police said the fire has been deemed non-criminal in nature.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

