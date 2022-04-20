Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Released Without Bail On Long Island Arrested Again For Breaking Into Cars
Police & Fire

Fire Breaks Out At Islandia Gas Station

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The BP Station at 1964 Veterans Memorial Highway
The BP Station at 1964 Veterans Memorial Highway Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Smoke could be seen billowing for miles after a fire broke out at a Long Island gas station.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at the BP gas station on Vets Highway in Islandia, police said.

According to reports, the fire led to the destruction of a neighboring building and a lane closure of the highway at the intersection of Sycamore Lane.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

There have been no reported injuries. It is unclear what caused the fire, which started inside the service stop at the gas station.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.