Fire Breaks Out At Islandia Gas Station

Smoke could be seen billowing for miles after a fire broke out at a Long Island gas station.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at the BP gas station on Vets Highway in Islandia, police said.

According to reports, the fire led to the destruction of a neighboring building and a lane closure of the highway at the intersection of Sycamore Lane.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

There have been no reported injuries. It is unclear what caused the fire, which started inside the service stop at the gas station.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

