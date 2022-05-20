Feds, Local Agencies Bust 116 Fugitives During 'Long Island Wave' Warrant Operation

A joint law enforcement investigation involving local and federal agencies led to the arrests of more than 100 fugitives on Long Island, officials said.

“Long Island Wave,” a two-week warrant operation led by the US Marshals Service, resulted in a total of 116 arrests as law enforcement investigators sought to “disrupt gang activity in Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Police said that the arrests included 69 gang members who are facing charges that include homicide, attempted murder, robbery, and weapon possession.

According to officials, the operation involved locating and arresting gang members with outstanding warrants.

In total 16 state and local law enforcement departments joined federal agents on Long Island to create a 200 officer task force.

Officials said that the operation was conducted between Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 13 after “months of planning.”

Information developed during the investigation is still being investigated by participating police agencies, and additional arrests are expected to be forthcoming.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

