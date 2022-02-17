FDNY Firefighter From Long Island Dies After Battling Blaze In Queens

An FDNY firefighter from Long Island suffered a "medical episode" and died after battling a house fire.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday, Feb. 17, that Nassau County resident Jesse Gerhard, age 33, of Long Beach, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16 after battling a fire in Far Rockaway the day before.

A seven-year veteran of the department, Gerhard suffered a medical episode while on duty in his firehouse -- Ladder Company 134 in Far Rockaway, Queens -- and was transported to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he later died, the mayor said.

Gerhard had worked extensively at a two-alarm fire in Far Rockaway the previous day.

“Firefighter Jesse Gerhard dreamed of being a firefighter his entire life; and he lived that dream, bravely serving the residents of Queens by battling fires and rescuing New Yorkers from harm,” said Adams. “The heartbreaking loss of this brave young man who was so committed to saving others is a painful reminder of the dangerous and difficult work New York City firefighters do every single day.”

Gerhard, who was also a volunteer with the Islip Fire Department, was appointed to the FDNY in April 2018, was first assigned as a firefighter to Engine Company 264 in Far Rockaway.

In March 2020, he transferred to #Ladder 34, located in the same firehouse as #Engine 264 in Far Rockaway.

He was honored for bravery once in his career.

Gerhard is the 1,156th member of the #FDNY to die in the line of duty.

He is survived by his parents, his brother, and his sister-in-law.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.