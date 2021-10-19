Contact Us
FBI Offers $20K Reward For Info In Long Island Acid Attack Investigation

The suspect fled the scene in a red 2013 to 2015 Nissan Altima with fog lights, the FBI said. Photo Credit: New York State Police

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a Long Island acid attack.

The assault happened in Elmont at about 8:30 p.m. on March 17, the FBI said.

The victim was approached by an unknown individual in the driveway of her home on Arlington Avenue. The suspect threw acid at her, causing serious burns to her face, eyes and arms, the FBI reported.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in a red 2013 to 2015 Nissan Altima with fog lights.

The FBI asked that anyone with information submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. People can also submit tips by contacting their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or online here.

