Father, Young Daughter Found Dead In West Babylon Home

Police are investigating the circumstances after a father and daughter were found dead at a Long Island home.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call on Friday, March 3 from a family member of a 34-year-old man who reported finding him dead from an apparent suicide inside the home in West Babylon, located on Walker Street.

His 6-year-old daughter was also found dead in the home, Suffolk County Police added.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the child’s cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

