Father, Son Charged After 26 Cats Found Living In Hoarding Conditions In Islip, Police Say

A father and son are facing charges after police said more than two dozen cats were found living in hoarding conditions at their Long Island home.

Gary Verga, age 72, and 39-year-old Daniel Verga were arrested at about 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after an investigation at their Islip home, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Officers responded to reports of animal cruelty at home on Lake Street and noticed several cats outside of the home and the strong scent of ammonia coming from inside the residence, SCPD said.

The cats in the residence were found to be living in overcrowded conditions, with little food and no water, according to the report.

Investigators seized five cages and two containers that held 26 cats, police said.

The cats were brought to the Islip Animal Shelter for evaluation.

Gary and Daniel were each charged with 10 counts of failing to provide proper sustenance to an animal and 10 counts of failing to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, SCPD said.

They were given desk appearance tickets and are set to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 19, police reported.

