Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Woman Struck By SUV At Huntington Station Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in Huntington Station.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, was crossing Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, Bernarda Fernandez, a resident of Huntington Station, was transported to Huntington Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The vehicle fled the scene northbound on Oakwood Road.

Detectives believe the vehicle is a small to mid-size SUV.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

