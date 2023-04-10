Contact Us
Fatal Crash: Man Struck By Car While Walking Across Copiague Roadway

Great Neck Road and Oak Street in Copiague.
Great Neck Road and Oak Street in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

One person was killed in an overnight crash near a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9 in Copiague.

A 61-year-old man was walking westbound across Great Neck Road, approximately 75 feet north of Oak Street, when he was struck by a southbound 2020 Toyota Corolla, Suffolk County Police said. 

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota, a 34-year-old Copiague man, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

