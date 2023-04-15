Contact Us
Fatal Crash: Car Slams Into Tree In Rocky Point

Joe Lombardi
Miller Place/Yaphank Road in Rocky Point (marked in red).
Miller Place/Yaphank Road in Rocky Point (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google MapsDiego Parra on Pixabay

A Long Island man was killed after his car crashed into a tree.

The man, a 37-year-old, was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima when the incident happened on Miller Place/Yaphank Road in Rocky Point at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 14.

The victim, identified as Hamilton Bogan, of Mastic Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652

