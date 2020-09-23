Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed For String Of Assaults, Robbery At Long Island Businesses
Police & Fire

Exterminator Killed After Falling From Ladder At Long Island Home

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 29-year-old Uniondale man died after falling from a ladder in Port Washington.
A 29-year-old Uniondale man died after falling from a ladder in Port Washington. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An exterminator performing work at a Long Island home died after falling from his ladder and suffering a traumatic neck injury.

Nassau County Police investigators said that the 29-year-old Uniondale man was working at a Bayside Avenue home at approximately 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Port Washington when he fell from the ladder.

The man - whose name is currently being withheld - was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead there by a staff member.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.