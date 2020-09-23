Exterminator Killed After Falling From Ladder At Long Island Home

An exterminator performing work at a Long Island home died after falling from his ladder and suffering a traumatic neck injury.

Nassau County Police investigators said that the 29-year-old Uniondale man was working at a Bayside Avenue home at approximately 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Port Washington when he fell from the ladder.

The man - whose name is currently being withheld - was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead there by a staff member.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.

