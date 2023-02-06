East Rockaway Man Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Utility Pole In West Babylo

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a Long Island man.

It happened Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 11:05 a.m. in West Babylon.

A 59-year-old East Rockaway man was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 on the eastbound Sunrise Service Road, at Bunnell Place, when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a utility pole, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was extricated from the vehicle by Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section officers and fire department personnel.

He was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The Ford truck and a trailer it was towing were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

