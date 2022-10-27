East Hampton, Riverhead Residents Seriously Injured In Head-On Southampton Crash

Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash near a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at around 2:55 p.m. in Southampton, on County Road 39 east of Greenfield Road.

Laura Benjamin, age 77, of East Hampton, was driving a 2008 Lexus eastbound on County Road 39 when she drifted over the turning lane and into the left lane of westbound traffic, colliding head on with a 2019 Mazda suburban driven by Livardo Tomascahuec, age 24, of Riverhead, Southampton Town Police said.

Both women were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated by Southampton Fire Department.

Both parties were transported to Southampton Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, said police. The roadway was cleared and re-opened around 5:10 pm.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Southampton Town Police detectives @ 631-702-2230.

