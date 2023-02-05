DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills

A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills.

The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway, one-quarter mile east of McCulloch Drive when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the woods, Suffolk County Police said.

Two of the passengers, both 18 years old, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third passenger, a 21-year-old, and the driver were treated at local hospitals for minor injuries.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Her name has not been released due to her status as a minor.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.