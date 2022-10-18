Duo Wanted For Stealing Unlocked BMW From Melville Driveway, Authorities Say

Authorities asked the public for help locating two men who are wanted for stealing an SUV that was left unlocked in a driveway on Long Island.

A 2019 BMW X5 was stolen from a driveway in Melville at about 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

A white vehicle, which may have been a Range Rover, dropped off a man on Phaetons Drive, and the suspect then stole the BMW, which was left unlocked with the key fob inside, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers said two men are wanted in the incident.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

