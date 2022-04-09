Duo Wanted For Stealing $9K Worth Of Items From Huntington Station Store

Recognize them?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to locate a pair of wanted suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a beauty store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a pair who robbed Ulta Beauty on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

Police said that the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $9,000.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

