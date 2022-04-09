Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For New Storm System Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Hail
Duo Wanted For Stealing $9K Worth Of Items From Huntington Station Store

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives areseeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole items from a Huntington Station store last month.
Recognize them?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to locate a pair of wanted suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a beauty store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a pair who robbed Ulta Beauty on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.

The alleged theft happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

Police said that the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $9,000.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

