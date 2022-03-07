Duo Wanted For Stealing $2,750 Worth Of Items From Huntington Station Store

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to track down two wanted men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Walt Whitman Shops mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released two photos of a pair of suspects who allegedly entered Ulta Beauty inside the Huntington Station mall and stole multiple bottles of perfume.

In total, the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $2,750, police said.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.