Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk Man Driving Drunk With Child In Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Police Say
Police & Fire

Duo Wanted For Stealing $2,750 Worth Of Items From Huntington Station Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole from a Huntington Station store this month.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole from a Huntington Station store this month.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole from a Huntington Station store this month. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to track down two wanted men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Walt Whitman Shops mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released two photos of a pair of suspects who allegedly entered Ulta Beauty inside the Huntington Station mall and stole multiple bottles of perfume.

In total, the stolen merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $2,750, police said.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.