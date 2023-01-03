Contact Us
Duo Wanted For Knifepoint Robbery Of Coram Speedway, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a gas station in Coram.
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a gas station in Coram. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a Long Island gas station.

Two men entered a Speedway in Coram at about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, and displayed what appeared to be a knife to an employee while demanding cash, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The employee complied and the men left the store, located at 1956 Route 112, and fled the scene in a green SUV, authorities said. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

