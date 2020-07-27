Duo Wanted For Carjacking Woman At Gunpoint On Long Island

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
Cypress Street in Wantagh
Cypress Street in Wantagh Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men are wanted after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives are attempting to locate two men who allegedly stole a woman’s car as she was attempting to park it on Cypress Street in Wantagh on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that a 41-year-old woman was parking when she was approached by two African American men who displayed a handgun and ordered her out of the vehicle. She complied and the two men entered the vehicle and proceeded north on Cypress Street.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said that the two men were approximately 6-foot tall, with thin builds. Both were wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and blue face masks at the time of the carjacking. One was wearing a crossbody backpack bag and a dark knit hat, while the second suspect was wearing a red knit hat.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking has been asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

