Duo Sought For Allegedly Stealing Items Worth $885 From Suffolk County Home Depot

Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing power tools worth about $885 from a Long Island store.

The two men stole the merchandise from the Home Depot in East Northport at about 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The store is located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

