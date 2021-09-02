Duo Sought For Allegedly Shooting At Suffolk County Home

Police are asking the public for information after two men allegedly fired shots at a Long Island home.

The men fired shots at a residence located on Huber Place in St. James at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the house's front glass storm door, door frame and siding were damaged in the incident.

SCPD said a vehicle was also scratched and the front left tire was slashed.

The two men fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado. Police said the vehicle had a grill push bar and a logo "Z71" on its rear passenger side.

Find video of the incident here.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

