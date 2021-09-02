Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police Searching For Men Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles In Suffolk County
Police & Fire

Duo Sought For Allegedly Shooting At Suffolk County Home

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for information after two men allegedly fired shots at a Long Island home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The two men fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking the public for information after two men allegedly fired shots at a Long Island home.

The men fired shots at a residence located on Huber Place in St. James at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the house's front glass storm door, door frame and siding were damaged in the incident.

SCPD said a vehicle was also scratched and the front left tire was slashed.

The two men fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado. Police said the vehicle had a grill push bar and a logo "Z71" on its rear passenger side.

Find video of the incident here.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.