Duo Nabbed With Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack In Long Island Bust

Two men were busted with crack, heroin, fentanyl, and paraphernalia by a drug task force on Long Island.

As part of “Operation Natalie,” members of "Nassau County’s War Against Opioids” conducted a search at a home on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh, which led to the arrest of two men allegedly in possession of opioids at 8:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.

The investigation led to the seizure of crack, heroin and fentanyl, along with numerous articles of drug paraphernalia, which were seized, and the arrests of Michael Merlo, 29, and Frank Merlo, 33, who were both at scene and arrested without incident. Police did not say if the men are brothers or related.

Both men were charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession f a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and an individual count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Merlos were arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Mineola.

Officials said: “The Nassau County Police Department reminds the public that as part of operation Natalie and (its) multi-prong approach of education, awareness, enforcement, treatment, diversion and after care visits, (they) will be continuing with (the department’s) zero-tolerance response to any and all illegal drug activity within the county.”

