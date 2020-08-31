Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Two Suffolk 22-Year-Olds Seriously Injured When Motorcycle, Dirt Bike Crash
Police & Fire

Duo Nabbed With Heroin, Fentanyl, Crack In Long Island Bust

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Michael Merlo Photo Credit: NCPD
Frank Merlo Photo Credit: NCPD

Two men were busted with crack, heroin, fentanyl, and paraphernalia by a drug task force on Long Island.

As part of “Operation Natalie,” members of "Nassau County’s War Against Opioids” conducted a search at a home on Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh, which led to the arrest of two men allegedly in possession of opioids at 8:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.

The investigation led to the seizure of crack, heroin and fentanyl, along with numerous articles of drug paraphernalia, which were seized, and the arrests of Michael Merlo, 29, and Frank Merlo, 33, who were both at scene and arrested without incident. Police did not say if the men are brothers or related.

Both men were charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal possession f a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and an individual count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Merlos were arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Mineola.

Officials said: “The Nassau County Police Department reminds the public that as part of operation Natalie and (its) multi-prong approach of education, awareness, enforcement, treatment, diversion and after care visits, (they) will be continuing with (the department’s) zero-tolerance response to any and all illegal drug activity within the county.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.