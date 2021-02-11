Duo Nabbed On Long Island For Weapon Possession While In Stolen Mercedes, Police Say

Two men were arrested for possession of a weapon after they were allegedly found in a stolen Mercedes-Benz on Long Island.

Jamaine Hayes, age 19, of Queens Village, and Tyquan Marcelin, 24 of Elmont, were arrested in West Hempstead around 8:18 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, by the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in the area of 490 Hempstead Turnpike. When officers arrived, they located the stolen 2016 Mercedes-Benz with a man sitting in the passenger seat.

When officers attempted to arrest the man identified as Hayes, he fled on foot. While fleeing he jumped on top of a parked 2001Hyundai Sonata, smashing the front windshield, police said.

During the pursuit, officers saw a black and silver handgun fall from his waistband and deployed a taser, with no effect.

Hayes continued to resist officers by kicking his legs and flailing his arms, and in the process broke a large storefront window. Officers then placed him into custody, police said.

Marcelin was observed nearby and officers attempted to place him into custody he fled on foot but located a short time later.

Hayes was transported by a police ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment for hitting the glass window.

Hayes was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Assault

Two counts of criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Obstructing governmental administration

Marcelin was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Assault

Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Obstructing governmental administration

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Both men were held for arraignment.

