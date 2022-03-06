Duo Nabbed In Connection To North Babylon Bank Robbery

Two suspects are in custody are an armed robbery at a Long Island bank.

Joseph Mann, age 50, entered the branch of Roslyn Savings Bank in North Babylon, located at 1501 Deer Park Ave., displayed a handgun and demanded cash from a teller just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mach 5, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and Mann fled the scene in a motor vehicle driven by Marlon Johnson, age 44, of Wyandanch, police said.

Following an investigation, First Precinct officers arrested the two men outside of Johnson’s home in Wyandanch at approximately 2:05 p.m.

Major Case Unit detectives charged each with one count of fist-degree robbery. They were held overnight and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, March 6.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.