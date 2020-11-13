Duo Nabbed For String Of Car Burglaries, Other Crimes On Long Island, Police Say

Two area men were arrested for alleged multiple crimes, including stealing credit cards out of vehicles and using them to make illegal purchases on Long Island.

Kevin Alvarado, 23, of Queens, and Jonathan Millan, 19, of Jackson Heights, were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 10, by the Garden City Police Department in conjunction with the Old Westbury Police Department and the Nassau County Electronics Squad.

According to detectives, at approximately noon in the parking lot of 270 Wheatley Road in Old Westbury, Alvarado, and Millan, entered the victim’s vehicle and removed a driver’s license, car keys, and multiple credit cards without permission to do so, Nassau County Police said.

The two men then allegedly made various purchases valued at approximately $1,200, police said.

An investigation led detectives to the parking lot of 158 Woodbury Road in Hicksville where the defendants were located and placed under arrest without incident, police said.

A further investigation determined that the two defendants are also responsible for the following crimes:

Sept. 12: 174 Post Road inOld Westbury; removed assorted credit cards, personal papers, and a watch. The proceeds and purchases were valued at approximately $17,000.

July 21: Rhe parking lot of 315 Stewart Avenue Garden City; removed assorted credit cards, US currency, and an Apple watch. The proceeds were valued at approximately $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Both men were charged with:

seven counts, grand larceny

grand larceny third-degree

four counts, identity theft

four counts, criminal possession stolen property

four counts, petit larceny.

They were arraigned in Mineola.

