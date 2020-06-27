Duo Nabbed For Robbery On Long Island Street In Broad Daylight, Police Say

A man and a teen were arrested for the alleged robbery of a victim walking down a Long Island street in broad daylight.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in Baldwin, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 49-year-old man was walking on Teehan Lane when he was approached by the two who then tried to forcibly remove his wallet.

The victim ran to a residence on Teehan Lane and asked the occupant to let him in. When the resident, a 60-year-old woman, let him in, the subjects tried to forcibly enter the residence by pushing the door, police said.

The woman was able to close the door and the two fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after, police located Eros Almonte, 18, of Baldwin, and a 15-year-old boy, and placed them under arrest.

Almonte was charged with attempted robbery, attempted burglary, and menacing.

He was arraigned on Friday, June 26.

