Duo Nabbed For Drug Sales On Long Island, Police Say

Two Long Island men have been arrested for alleged possession of drugs following an investigation into the sale of drugs in the area.

Romaine Robinson, age 25, and Jamal Broomes, age 24, both of Hempstead, were arrested Thursday, June 17, by Nassau County Police in Hempstead.

According to detectives, the Narcotics Vice Squad was conducting an investigation involving the sale of narcotics. During the course of the investigation detectives identified and located the two men sitting in a 2006 Audi parked at the intersection of Fulton Avenue and Surrey Lane in Hempstead.

They were placed into custody without incident.

Robinson was charged with:

Four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance

He will be arraigned on Friday, June 18, in Mineola.

Broomes was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued an appearance ticket.

