Duo Nabbed For Attempting To Rob Suffolk County Bank, Police Say

Zak Failla
Chase Bank at 615 Grand Blvd in Deer Park.
Chase Bank at 615 Grand Blvd in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A serial bank robber was among two who were busted attempting to rob a Long Island branch, police announced.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Mastic resident Dominic Scotto, age 31, entered Chase Bank on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, handing a teller a note demanding cash.

When the teller declined, police said that Scotto left the bank empty-handed, and he and his driver, West Islip resident Adam Postiglione, age 32, were arrested outside the bank after authorities were notified.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

Police said that further investigation found that Scotto was also responsible for robberies at these banks:

  • Chase on Vanderbilt Parkway in Commack on Dec. 21, 2021;
  • Capital One on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on Dec. 29, 2021;
  • HSBC on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on Dec. 29, 2021;
  • Citibank on Larkfield Road in East Northport on Monday, Jan. 3.

Scotto was charged with:

  • Four counts of third-degree robbery;
  • Attempted robbery;
  • Parole warrant.

Postiglione was charged with third-degree attempted robbery.

Both were held overnight and their arraignments are pending.

