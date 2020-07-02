Duo, Including Man Told To Leave Long Island 7-Eleven For Not Wearing Mask, Wanted For Robbery

A man who was refused service for not wearing a mask at a Long Island 7-Eleven and a second man are wanted for robbery and attacking a store clerk, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, Nassau County Police received a report of a man who was in his 50s who entered the 7-Eleven on Mill Road in Hewlett without wearing a mask and was denied service.

Police said that after attempting to purchase a cup of coffee and being denied, the suspect attempted to leave without paying.

When the 7-Eleven clerk attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the coffee, it is alleged that the suspect grabbed him by the throat, pushing him outside the store through the front door.

According to police, while the first suspect was still choking the employee, a second man who was approximately 20 years old exited a gray Jeep and threw the clerk to the ground. The two then fled the scene in the Jeep.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

