Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Duo, Including Man Told To Leave Long Island 7-Eleven For Not Wearing Mask, Wanted For Robbery

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man who was kicked out of a 7-Eleven location on Long Island for not wearing a mask is wanted for robbery.
A man who was kicked out of a 7-Eleven location on Long Island for not wearing a mask is wanted for robbery. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man who was refused service for not wearing a mask at a Long Island 7-Eleven and a second man are wanted for robbery and attacking a store clerk, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, Nassau County Police received a report of a man who was in his 50s who entered the 7-Eleven on Mill Road in Hewlett without wearing a mask and was denied service.

Police said that after attempting to purchase a cup of coffee and being denied, the suspect attempted to leave without paying.

When the 7-Eleven clerk attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the coffee, it is alleged that the suspect grabbed him by the throat, pushing him outside the store through the front door.

According to police, while the first suspect was still choking the employee, a second man who was approximately 20 years old exited a gray Jeep and threw the clerk to the ground. The two then fled the scene in the Jeep.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.