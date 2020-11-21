Duo, Including Home Health Aide, Accused Of Stealing From Long Island Woman

A home health aide and another woman have been charged with stealing money from an elderly Long Island woman.

Nassau County Police announces the arrests of the two Lakeview women on Saturday, Nov. 21 for incidents that occurred in August.

According to detectives, on Monday, Aug. 17, at about 9:30 a.m., Kiondra Bullocks-Bassoo, 33, who is the home health aide of the 76-year-old woman, deposited two forged checks which belonged to the victim into a Capitol One Bank account.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, just after 2 p.m., Stephanie Fletcher, 36, using the same victim's debit card, made two fraudulent transactions at a Target store located at 500 West Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream, according to police.

After a thorough investigation Fletcher was taken into police custody without incident on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Kiondra Bullocks-Bassoo was taken into police custody without incident on Friday, Nov. 20.

Kiondra Bullocks-Bassoo is charged with:

Attempted grand larceny,

Two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrumention

Identity theft

Unlawful possession of personal identification

She was arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Mineola.

Stephanie Fletcher is charged with:

Attempted grand larceny,

Criminal possession of stolen property,

Identity theft,

Petit Larceny.

She was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Mineola.

