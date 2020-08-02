Duo Charged With Burglarizing Long Island High School

Two men have been charged with burglarizing a Long Island high school.

The duo was apprehended around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 in Hicksville.

Nassau County Police officers responded to an alarm at Hicksville High School, located at 180 Division Ave.

Upon arrival, they were informed by security that two individuals had entered the school through a window and caused damage in multiple classrooms, police said.

The subjects, Khan Malik, 34, of Medford, and Nimra Khawaja, 28, of Hicksville, were located on the third floor and placed under arrest without incident, according to police.

Both were charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

They will be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 3 in Mineola.

