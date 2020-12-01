Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Fifth Man Pleads Guilty On Long Island To $2M Scheme Impersonating Federal Employees
Police & Fire

Duo Charged With Attempted Murder For Incident Off Meadowbrook State Parkway

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Meadowbrook State Parkway in Freeport.
Meadowbrook State Parkway in Freeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating an assault with an axe that occurred in a wooded area off the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

It happened in the area of Sunrise Highway, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Freeport, according to state police.

Two people, Oscar Romero-Hernandez, age 37, and Jose Otero, age 38, both of Freeport, were in a physical altercation where the victim was struck in the head with an axe, state police said.

The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Romero-Hernandez is being charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Otero is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Freeport Police Department and state police responded to the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.