Duo Charged With Attempted Murder For Incident Off Meadowbrook State Parkway

Police are investigating an assault with an axe that occurred in a wooded area off the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

It happened in the area of Sunrise Highway, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Freeport, according to state police.

Two people, Oscar Romero-Hernandez, age 37, and Jose Otero, age 38, both of Freeport, were in a physical altercation where the victim was struck in the head with an axe, state police said.

The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Romero-Hernandez is being charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Otero is being charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Freeport Police Department and state police responded to the scene.

