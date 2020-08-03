Duo Charged With Assaulting Officers Responding To Report Of Long Island Domestic Incident

A police officer was hospitalized attempting to intervene during a domestic dispute on Long Island.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:50 p.m. on Renison Road in Westbury on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Upon arrival, police said that the officers were met by a Renison Road resident, Mario Yulan, who was on the front lawn and immediately became verbally combative. When they attempted to stop Yulan from going into his home, he slammed the front door on an officer’s arm.

While attempting to enter the home, a second resident, Adolfo Yulan also slammed the door closed on the officers, who eventually gained entry into the Renison Drive residence and arrested both men.

During the scuffle, an officer suffered injuries to his hand and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Adolfo Yulan, 64, was charged with second-degree assault. Mario Yulan was charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, and criminal mischief. They were released and arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.