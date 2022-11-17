Duo Charged In Break-In At Elementary School In Shirley

Two men were charged following a break-in at a Long Island elementary school.

Salvatore Davis, of Mastic Beach, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17, and charged by Hate Crimes Unit detectives with third-degree burglary, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

SCPD said on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 19-year-old Aydan Dellysse-Fox, of Shirley, was also arrested for the burglary.

The arrests stem from an incident that happened at Hobart S. Elementary School on Monday, Sept. 26.

Police said four individuals entered the school and stole food and drew racist graffiti on cabinets and a classroom whiteboard.

“One of the most valuable tools the Suffolk County Police Department utilizes is its outreach to the community through Crime Stoppers,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. “Following the issuance of a Crime Stoppers Alert on this case, an arrest was made within days due to helpful information called into the anonymous hotline. In addition to thanking residents for their support in this case, I commend the detectives of the Hate Crimes Unit for their diligence on this burglary.”

