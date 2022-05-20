Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 911 Dispatcher Suspended After Hanging Up On Store Employee During Buffalo Shooting
Police & Fire

Duo Attempted To Steal ATM Outside Southampton Bank, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two men are wanted after damaging an ATM and attempting to steal it in Southampton. Two men are wanted after damaging an ATM and attempting to steal it in Southampton.
Two men are wanted after damaging an ATM and attempting to steal it in Southampton. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Two men are wanted after damaging an ATM and attempting to steal it in Southampton. Two men are wanted after damaging an ATM and attempting to steal it in Southampton.
Two men are wanted after damaging an ATM and attempting to steal it in Southampton. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Two men are wanted on Long Island after damaging an ATM they were attempting to steal, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department issued an alert as they attempt to identify and locate two people who attempted to steal an entire ATM from a Speonk bank.

According to police investigators, who released photos of the suspects and their vehicle, the two men damaged the ATM outside Capital One Bank on Montauk Highway on Monday, April 11.

After attempting to steal the ATM, investigators said that the two were seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored commercial work truck, potentially with an orange light on the roof.

A reward has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the two suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or incident has been asked to contact police investigators in Suffolk County by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.