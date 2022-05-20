Duo Attempted To Steal ATM Outside Southampton Bank, Police Say

Two men are wanted on Long Island after damaging an ATM they were attempting to steal, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Southampton Town Police Department issued an alert as they attempt to identify and locate two people who attempted to steal an entire ATM from a Speonk bank.

According to police investigators, who released photos of the suspects and their vehicle, the two men damaged the ATM outside Capital One Bank on Montauk Highway on Monday, April 11.

After attempting to steal the ATM, investigators said that the two were seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored commercial work truck, potentially with an orange light on the roof.

A reward has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the two suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or incident has been asked to contact police investigators in Suffolk County by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

