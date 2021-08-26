Duo Arrested In Suffolk County For Alleged Attempt To Scam Woman Of $50K

Two men were nabbed for allegedly trying to scam a woman out of $50,000 on Long Island.

A Michigan woman received a call from an individual saying her grandson had been arrested after a motor vehicle crash and needed bail money, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the woman sent $10,000 in cash to an address in Brooklyn, SCPD reported.

Police said the woman later received a call from a man who said a pregnant woman's unborn child had been killed in the crash, and he said she needed to send $40,000 in cash to an address in West Babylon.

Authorities received a report about the scam and began investigating.

SCPD said a package containing the cash was dropped off outside of a home on Fulton Street in West Babylon on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Authorities said Benson Massillon, age 34, of Brooklyn, walked up to the home, took the package, and carried it to the vehicle. He and the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Lenard Gillis, of Baldwin, were arrested, SCPD said.

Police said both men were charged with the following:

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Fifth-degree conspiracy

Massillon and Gillis are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 26.

SCPD said the money will be returned to the woman.

