Drunk Long Island Woman Crashes Into Pole With Child In SUV, Police Say

A Long Island woman was driving while drunk with a child in the car when she drove into a pole at a busy intersection, police said.

Nassau County Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Tuxedo Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, where there was a report of a driver who had crashed into a utility pole.

According to police, the investigation into the crash determined that the driver, Port Jefferson resident Noreen Foster, 51, was allegedly intoxicated, and her 6-year-old son was in the 2009 Nissan Rogue at the time she struck the pole.

No injuries were reported. The child was released into the custody of another family member.

Foster was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under the Leandra Law for having a child under the age of 16 in the car, criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following her arrest, Foster was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, March 9.

