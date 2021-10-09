Drunk Driver Involved In Long Island Crash Had 2-Year-Old In BMW, Police Say

A driver involved in a two-vehicle Long Island crash was driving drunk with a 2-year-old in the car, police said.

Nassau County Police say that on Friday, Oct. 8 at 5:25 p.m., a Fourth Precinct Police Officer on patrol in Inwood observed a crash eastbound at the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and Bayswater boulevard.

The crash involved a blue 2006 BMW four-door sedan, which struck a 2003 Chevrolet SUV from behind, according to police.

After interviewing the driver of the BMW, Andrew A. Thomas, age 30, of Jamaica, Queens, the officers smelled alcohol, according to police.

An investigation revealed that Thomas was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol was traveling with a 2-year-old child at the time of the crash, police said.

Thomas was placed into custody without incident.

The child was released to her mother after being evaluated by an Inwood Fire Department medic, said police.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to a local area hospital for complaints of back pain.

Thomas has been charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law)

Driving while intoxicated,

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Thomas also has an open warrant in New York City, Nassau County Police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.