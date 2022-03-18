Contact Us
Breaking News: Police Warn Of Scams After Intercepting Cash Shipments In Suffolk
Drunk Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars In East Farmingdale

Kathy Reakes
The crash.
The crash. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza at Zone2photo

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car into numerous parked vehicles.

The crash took place in Suffolk County when an unidentified 26-year-old Oakdale man was driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz on Route 109 in East Farmingdale when he drove across the median, struck a fence, and multiple parked, unoccupied vehicles around 2:30 a.m., Friday, March 18.

The man was arrested and charged with DWI, said the Suffolk County Police.

A 50-year-old passenger in the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said. 

