Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle Slams Into Long Island BMW Dealership, Officials Say

A driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the front window of the Freeport BMW dealership.

One person was injured when a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed through a window of a Long Island BMW dealership.

The incident took place around 7:23 p.m., at 291 W. Sunrise Highway when the driver, who told police that someone cut him off in traffic and he lost control of his vehicle, said Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy.

The vehicle ended up inside the dealership where one person was slightly injured, he said.

The driver was not injured and there was no structural damage to the building or any vehicles.

