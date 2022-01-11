Driver Killed In Suffolk County Crash Following Apparent Medical Emergency, Police Say

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Long Island after a man suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving and crashed into a guardrail.

It happened on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

David Redlo, age 58, of Bohemia, was driving a 2008 Mazda west on the highway near Exit 51 when the Mazda veered and struck a guardrail, SCPD said.

Redlo was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe Redlo suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

SCPD said the Mazda was impounded for a safety check.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.