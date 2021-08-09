Driver From Suffolk Charged With DWI After Two-Vehicle Crash That Critically Injured Woman

A 57-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle crash that critically injured a woman.

Suffolk County resident Joann Kania, of Copiague, was arrested just before 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, for the crash that happened at 9 that night in Seaford, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said the crash happened at Merrick Road and Neptune Avenue. NCPD said a 57-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the crash, and a 59-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. NCPD did not specify whether the woman who suffered minor injuries was Kania.

The eastbound lane of Merrick Road was temporarily shut down during the investigation.

Police said Kania has been charged with the following:

DWI

First-degree vehicular assault

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

NCPD said she was arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.