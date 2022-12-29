Driver Found Dead Hours After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Commack, Police Say

A driver was found dead four hours after an early morning, single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened in Commack at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, but was not discovered until about 8 a.m. that day, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

A man was driving a vehicle south at a high rate of speed on Motor Parkway near Shinbone Lane and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, said police.

Authorities said the vehicle crashed into a utility pole and traveled into a wooded area.

Hours later, a passing motorist discovered the crash and called 911.

The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.