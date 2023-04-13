Driver Flees Fiery DWI Crash In Lindenhurst, Police Say

After driving drunk, crashing his car, and fleeing the scene, a Long Island man was apprehended by police.

According to Suffolk County police, 37-year-old Anthony Lacorte was driving his GMC Sierra while intoxicated at around 11:40 p.m. when he crashed into a parked car on 21 Lido Parkway in Lindenhurst.

Though his car lost a tire in the crash, Lacorte, who is from Massapequa, continued to drive, police say.

About a mile and a half later, at the intersection of Second Avenue and South Fourth Street, the sparks from the tire rim on the pavement caught Lacorte’s car on fire.

Lacorte allegedly exited the car and fled the scene on foot, authorities say, and was arrested by police a short distance from the fire.

Lacorte is charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage

Authorities reportedly held Lacorte overnight and he is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Thursday, April 13.

