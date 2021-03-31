Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dolphin Stranded In Mud On Long Island Rescued By Police Officers

Kathy Reakes
The dolphin stranded in the mud and sand.
The dolphin stranded in the mud and sand. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A dolphin stranded on land due to a low tide on Long Island was rescued by officers from the Nassau County Police Department who trudged through knee-deep mud to save the mammal.

The dolphin rescue took place around 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, in Manhasset Bay, when the officers responded to a 911 call for a stranded dolphin, the Nassau County Police said. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a civilian with a large dolphin who was stuck due to the low tide. 

Sixth Precinct Sgt. Vitiello and Officer Owens entered the mud and made their way to assist. Nassau County Marine Bureau Officers Cassidy and Stassi responded to provide additional help. 

The dolphin being dragged out to deeper waters in a kayak.

Nassau County Police

After assessing the situation, the dolphin was lifted onto a kayak and dragged approximately 300 ft. through knee-deep mud to an open area of water. 

 The officers and the civilian placed the dolphin in the water and made their way back to shore. The water was deep enough for the mammal to swim.

The officers at work.

Nassau County Police

Officers Cassidy and Stassi suffered multiple lacerations on their feet and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Members from Great Neck Alerts and Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Departments were on a small boat attempting to guide the dolphin to deeper water. 

A representative from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead responded to evaluate the dolphin.

