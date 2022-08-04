Dog Sitter Charged After Leaving Labrador, Poodle In Locked Car In Manorville, Police Say

A woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving two dogs inside a locked car on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police arrested Maria Chojnncka, age 60, following the incident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 4, in a parking lot in Manorville.

Officers were called to the lot, located near County Road 111 and Chapman Boulevard, at around 11:30 a.m. with reports that two dogs had been left unattended in a 2010 Acura MDX.

A 911 caller told dispatchers the car was not running and the windows were closed.

According to forecasters, the outside temperature in Manorville at the time of the incident was 86 degrees.

Paramedics from Manorville Community Ambulance were called to the scene and broke one of the car’s windows to remove the dogs, police said.

The dogs, a 3-year-old Labrador named Princess and an 8-year-old Bichon Poodle named Ridgley, were not harmed, according to police.

Investigators said Chojnncka was taking care of the dogs for their owner at the time.

She was charged with two counts of confinement of a companion animal in a vehicle during extreme temperatures and issued an appearance ticket.

