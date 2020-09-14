Dog Rescued After Being Stranded In Marsh On Long Island

Fast-acting police officers came to the rescue of a dog that found itself in a precarious position stranded in a marsh on Long Island.

Nassau County Police officers responded to Long Beach Road at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, where there was an adult male boxer that was stranded in the marsh and unable to make it back to the shore.

Marine Bureau and Emergency Service Unit officers responded and were able to travers their boat through the marsh where they were able to rescue the dog and transported it back to a nearby dock.

Members of the Town of Hempstead Animal Control took the dog to have it evaluated and treated for its injuries.

Town of Hempstead employees were later able to contact the owner of the dog from an electronic microchip that was embedded inside of it.

