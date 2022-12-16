Detectives In Ronkonkoma Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police

Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police.

The money was originally sent to a location in Bay Shore on Union Boulevard, police said.

The money is now being returned to the victim, and police are continuing to investigate the incident, according to authorities.

