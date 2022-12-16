Contact Us
Breaking News: Guardian Stole $150K From Disabled LI Man, Left Him In Mouse-Infested Home, DA Says
Police & Fire

Detectives In Ronkonkoma Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police

Ben Crnic
Police seized nearly $10,000 in cash that had been sent to Long Island by an elderly Louisiana man as part of a cyber scam.
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police. 

The money was originally sent to a location in Bay Shore on Union Boulevard, police said. 

The money is now being returned to the victim, and police are continuing to investigate the incident, according to authorities. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

