Details Released On Fatal Crash That Caused Hours-Long Long Island Expressway Closure

Police have released details on a fatal crash in which four others were hospitalized that caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

It happened Sunday, Sept.19 at around 5 a.m. in Plainview.

A green 2010 Toyota Corolla four-door sedan, occupied by four males was traveling eastbound when it struck the rear of a black 2017 Honda CRV, color black, occupied only by the female operator, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles struck the roadway barriers at Exit 46 - Sunnyside Boulevard - causing the death of the rear passenger, a 22-year-old Middle Island man, police said.

The operator of the sedan, a 19-year-old man from Middle Island, suffered minor injuries, said police.

The right front passenger, a 23-year-old male from Bellport, suffered two broken legs and minor facial injuries, according to police.

The left rear passenger, a 24-year-old male from Elmont, sustained minor injuries, police said.

All three are listed in stable condition.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Honda CRV sustained neck and back injuries and is also listed in stable condition, police said.

The eastbound stretch of the LIE remained closed until just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday during the accident investigation.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.